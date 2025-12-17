Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
We will be back for you on January 5

Reflective Holidays and a Confident Look Ahead to 2026

von Ansgar Wessendorf,

Dear Readers,

as 2025 draws to a close, it is time to pause for a moment of reflection. Twelve months lie behind us – shaped by challenging conditions, yet also marked by remarkable creativity and shared achievements. Once again, the gravure printing industry has demonstrated its ability to provide orientation even in disruptive times: through innovation, entrepreneurial courage and a clear vision for the future.

Anzeige

The Christmas season invites us to express our gratitude – for the trust-based cooperation, for inspiring projects and for the open dialogue that keeps our industry vibrant. Above all, we would like to thank you for your interest, your commitment and your trust. They form the foundation of our journalistic work.

Our focus now turns to the year ahead. 2026 promises momentum and new impulses. Technological advances, sustainable materials, innovative processes and digital solutions will continue to shape the development of our industry. The challenges are significant – yet they also open up opportunities that we can seize with smart strategies, creativity and collective strength.

Our wish for the coming year is therefore both clear and optimistic: let us continue to work together with courage, passion and responsibility towards a successful and sustainable future. Your dedication and ideas are the cornerstone of our industry’s ongoing progress and its contribution to a future-proof economy.

We wish you and your families a peaceful Christmas, relaxing holidays and a strong start to a healthy, successful and happy year 2026.

With our very best wishes,
The Gravure Global Team
(VerpackungsDruck & Converting)

Silja Aretz-Fezzuoglio
(Head of Marketing & Sales VerpackungsDruck & Conveting)

 

Christoph Gehr
(Sales Manager VerpackungsDruck & Converting)

 

Ansgar Wessendorf
(Editor-in-Chief VerpackungsDruck & Converting)

P.S. We will be back for you from January 5, 2026, with in-depth, reliable and up-to-date information from the packaging printing industry.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Management Buyout Strengthens Independence of Packaging and Surfaces Divisions

Weiterlesen
VerpackungsDruck & Converting visits Hell Gravure Systems at its new company headquarters

VerpackungsDruck & Converting visits Hell Gravure Systems at its new company headquarters

Weiterlesen

6,000 HelioSprint 2 engraving systems installed worldwide

Weiterlesen
Toyo Printing Inks: Successful Participation at Eurasia Packaging 2025

Successful Participation at Eurasia Packaging 2025

Weiterlesen

New Demo Center Strengthens AVT’s Presence in the EMEA Region

Weiterlesen
Hybrid Software Releases Packz new Version for Packaging Prepress

Hybrid Software Releases new Packz Version for Packaging Prepress

Weiterlesen