Reflective Holidays and a Confident Look Ahead to 2026

We will be back for you on January 5

Dear Readers,

as 2025 draws to a close, it is time to pause for a moment of reflection. Twelve months lie behind us – shaped by challenging conditions, yet also marked by remarkable creativity and shared achievements. Once again, the gravure printing industry has demonstrated its ability to provide orientation even in disruptive times: through innovation, entrepreneurial courage and a clear vision for the future.

Anzeige

The Christmas season invites us to express our gratitude – for the trust-based cooperation, for inspiring projects and for the open dialogue that keeps our industry vibrant. Above all, we would like to thank you for your interest, your commitment and your trust. They form the foundation of our journalistic work.

Our focus now turns to the year ahead. 2026 promises momentum and new impulses. Technological advances, sustainable materials, innovative processes and digital solutions will continue to shape the development of our industry. The challenges are significant – yet they also open up opportunities that we can seize with smart strategies, creativity and collective strength.

Our wish for the coming year is therefore both clear and optimistic: let us continue to work together with courage, passion and responsibility towards a successful and sustainable future. Your dedication and ideas are the cornerstone of our industry’s ongoing progress and its contribution to a future-proof economy.

We wish you and your families a peaceful Christmas, relaxing holidays and a strong start to a healthy, successful and happy year 2026.

With our very best wishes,

The Gravure Global Team

(VerpackungsDruck & Converting)

P.S. We will be back for you from January 5, 2026, with in-depth, reliable and up-to-date information from the packaging printing industry.