Ready Meals in a European Comparison: The UK Leads in Consumption

Flexible Packaging

A recent survey by Flexible Packaging Europe highlights significant differences in per capita consumption of ready meals across Europe. The figures reveal that consumption patterns are shaped not only by cultural eating habits but also by work routines and broader societal attitudes toward convenience food.

The UK at the Top

With 16.4 kilograms per capita, the United Kingdom ranks well ahead of the other countries surveyed. This high figure can be explained in part by the long tradition of “ready-to-eat” products firmly embedded in British everyday life. Especially in urban regions, where time pressure dominates, consumers are more likely to opt for quick and easily available meals.

Scandinavia and France in the Midfield

Sweden follows with 12.6 kilograms, and France with 11.1 kilograms per capita. While Sweden’s figure reflects high employment rates and a strong demand for practical food solutions, France’s position is somewhat surprising. French food culture is traditionally associated with fresh ingredients and communal dining. Yet, urbanization and modern work patterns seem to be driving steady growth in the ready meal sector here as well.

Italy and the Czech Republic: Noticeably More Reserved

In Italy, average annual consumption is only 6.6 kilograms per capita. This may be due to the deep-rooted Mediterranean food culture, in which even simple dishes are often freshly prepared. The Czech Republic records the lowest value, at just 1.9 kilograms, making ready meals almost negligible in daily diets. Traditional cooking habits and limited exposure to international convenience trends likely play a key role.

Health Implications

The popularity of ready meals has raised concerns among nutrition experts. Many products contain high levels of salt, sugar, and saturated fats, while offering fewer fresh ingredients and dietary fiber. Countries with high consumption levels, such as the UK, face particular challenges in addressing the long-term health consequences, including obesity and diet-related diseases. At the same time, a countertrend is emerging: “better” convenience products that are lower in calories, higher in protein, or made with regional ingredients.

Environmental Impact

Ready meals are closely tied to the issue of packaging, often involving plastic or composite materials. These ensure shelf life and safe transport but also contribute significantly to waste. The packaging industry is responding with innovations such as recyclable films, biodegradable materials, and reusable solutions. Countries with lower consumption, like Italy or the Czech Republic, generate comparatively less packaging waste in this segment.

Economic Perspectives

For the packaging industry, the growing ready meal sector presents clear opportunities. In established markets such as the UK or Sweden, the focus is on innovations that balance convenience with sustainability. In markets with lower consumption, there is untapped potential—provided that products can be adapted to cultural preferences and meet environmental standards.

Conclusion

The European comparison makes one thing clear: ready meals are more than just a question of taste. They reflect social developments, working realities, and cultural food traditions. While convenience has become a part of everyday life in the UK and Sweden, Italy and the Czech Republic remain more closely tied to fresh, home-cooked food. For policymakers, healthcare systems, and the packaging industry alike, the challenge lies in shaping this market in ways that are both sustainable and health-conscious.