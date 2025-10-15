Rajoo Engineers Acquires Majority Stake in Kohli Printing & Converting Machines

Company acquisition

Rajoo Engineers, a leading manufacturer of extrusion machinery, has acquired a 60 % stake in Kohli Printing & Converting Machines. With this acquisition, Kohli becomes a subsidiary of Rajoo Engineers, further expanding the company’s international market presence.

The takeover is intended to strengthen Rajoo Engineers’ market position and provide customers with comprehensive solutions across the entire value chain. Rajoo’s portfolio includes Foilflex and Multifoil film lines as well as Lamina sheet lines. By integrating Kohli Printing & Converting Machines, a specialist in printing and converting technologies, the company expands its global reach and anticipates improved profitability.

RN Doshi, Chairman of the Rajoo Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition:

“Kohli’s expertise in printing and converting complements our leading position in extrusion. Together, we aim to position India as a global hub for integrated packaging technology solutions.”

Kaku Kohli, Managing Director of Kohli Printing & Converting Machines, highlighted that the partnership combines not only technologies but also knowledge and strategic strengths:

“Our goal is to develop high-performance and flexible printing and packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of converters worldwide.”

The transaction reflects an ongoing trend in the packaging industry: companies increasingly pursue strategic alliances and acquisitions to enhance competitiveness, consolidate technological expertise, and deliver integrated solutions to international customers.

About Kohli

The family-run company, founded in 1972, is based in Thane, not far from the western Indian metropolis of Mumbai. The machine and plant manufacturer for packaging and decorative production celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. To date, Kohli has installed more than 1500 machines in over 36 countries. They offer a wide range of gravure presses, as well as laminators and slitter rewinders for flexible packaging applications.

About Rajoo

Rajoo Engineers was founded in 1986 and has grown over the past decades from a regional company in Manavadar (Junagadh), Gujarat, India, into a globally active provider of extrusion machinery. Today, Rajoo operates offices in India and collaborates with international partners, and is recognized worldwide as an established company with a focus on extrusion technology.

Rajoo’s core competence lies in extrusion. Its portfolio includes a wide range of single- and multi-layer blown film lines (up to nine layers), sheet lines (up to seven layers), water-cooled cast film lines (up to seven layers), as well as lines for foamed PE and PS films and sheets for standard and specialized applications.

In addition, Rajoo offers end-to-end thermoforming solutions, lines for cross-laminated films, extrusion coating and laminating, as well as EVA film extrusion lines for solar cell encapsulation. This continuous expansion of the product portfolio underscores Rajoo’s commitment to technological innovation and comprehensive solutions across the entire extrusion value chain.