Nordmeccanica supplies PowerMet 29 Ngen metallizer to GulfPack

Nordmeccanica has gained Gulf Packaging Industries Co. (GulfPack) from Saudi Arabia as a new customer. GulfPack, a manufacturer of BOPP and CPP films, is investing in a PowerMet 29 Ngen metallizer for BOPP film processing. This is the first Nordmeccanica machine at GulfPack.

The system is equipped with an evaporation unit that enables high coating speeds. A high-performance vacuum system ensures stable production conditions, even under varying operating parameters. The web and production speed reaches up to 18 m/s, and the system is designed for maximum material throughput per batch. Ergonomic designs facilitate roll changes, cleaning, maintenance, and machine setup.

The winding system ensures precise tension control. The process roll can be cooled down to –20 °C, and an additional gas injection unit (“Ex.ce.l”) is integrated. A plasma treatment system further enhances film processing. The combination of these technologies aims to achieve a uniform aluminum coating at high production output.

The investment highlights GulfPack’s strategic expansion in the BOPP film segment and its use of modern metallization technology to optimize efficiency and process stability.

About GulfPack

Since 1989, GulfPack has been producing BOPP and CPP films in Saudi Arabia. The company supplies customers worldwide and uses an automated high-bay warehouse (ASRS) for efficient logistics. GulfPack operates in more than 75 countries, maintains sales offices in ten nations, and runs a distribution and logistics center in the United States. Ongoing expansion with new plants and distribution centers aims to further improve service and delivery times.

The company’s films are used for labels, flexible packaging, and industrial applications. GulfPack pursues an innovation-driven strategy and develops products according to the requirements of FMCG and CPG companies as well as film converters around the world.

GulfPack holds certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001, BRC, ISCC, and AIB. Numerous awards demonstrate compliance with international standards and underscore the company’s position in the global packaging industry.