Nicolas Wiedmann to be EuPIA chairman for the next 2 years

During the EuPIA Annual Conference, Nicolas Wiedmann, Siegwerk Druckfarben’s CEO has been appointed as EuPIA chair for the next term. Heiner Klokkers, CEO of Flint Group’s Publications Division and Packaging Ink Europe will be the new vice-chair.

In his introduction speech, Mr. Wiedmann stressed his commitment to further drive the relevance of EuPIA for all stakeholders whilst upholding EuPIA’s mission of advocating for the right policies that support innovation in our industry while promoting the development of safe, sustainable, and visually attractive printed products.

He thanked Mehran Yazdani, Sun Chemical, for his outstanding leadership as the previous Chairman..“I am grateful for the last two years in which I have had the privilege of leading EuPIA and for the support I received in steering our association through the regulatory and societal challenges we were facing. I wish Nicolas all the best and will support him and all members through my work in the Council”, expressed Mr. Yazdani.

The forthcoming two years of Nicolas Wiedmann’s mandate promise to be both challenging and exciting. “I am honored to take over the chairmanship of EuPIA and truly look forward working together with the members and the EuPIA team as we continue to adapt and innovate while ensuring that the European printing ink industry remains competitive.”

EuPIA is the voice of the printing ink manufacturers in Europe since more than 20 years. It was founded in 2003 as a sector of CEPE, the European Council of the Paint, Printing Ink and Artists’ Colours Industry and represents the more than 80 Eu printing ink companies and their National Associations.