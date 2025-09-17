New Solvent-Free Adhesive System for Flexible Packaging

Laminating adhesive

Henkel Adhesive Technologies has developed Loctite Liofol LA 7837 / LA 6265, a new solvent-free, aliphatic two-component adhesive system. It is designed for use in packaging with high thermal requirements, particularly for retort applications such as pet food or ready meals.

The system is suitable for traditional packaging structures such as PET/Alu/CPP as well as for modern polyolefin films. It meets the requirements of international food and pharmaceutical packaging, especially with regard to temperature resistance and migration-relevant substances.

Technical Properties and Advantages

Loctite Liofol LA 7837 / LA 6265 offers temperature resistance up to 134 °C and contains no epoxy silanes. The monomer content is below 0.1%. By eliminating solvents, the energy-intensive drying process is no longer necessary; curing takes place at room temperature. This can help reduce energy and material consumption in the manufacturing process. At the same time, the system enables low coating weights and is compatible with standard lamination equipment.

Applications

The adhesive system has been developed for applications requiring increased thermal stability and product safety. In addition to retort packaging in the pet food sector, it is also suitable for ready meals, microwave packaging, and pharmaceutical products. The formulation was designed with a focus on regulatory requirements and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Industry Context

With the launch of this system, Henkel expands its portfolio of solvent-free lamination adhesives for high-temperature applications. The product development reflects the rising demand in the packaging industry for safe, sustainable, and economically processable materials.