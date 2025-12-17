New Demo Center Strengthens AVT’s Presence in the EMEA Region

Investment in Belgium underscores the company’s strategic focus on customer proximity

AVT (Advanced Vision Technology), a global leader in automated print inspection systems, has opened a new technology and demonstration center in Belgium dedicated to the EMEA region. The facility represents a key milestone in the company’s ambitious growth strategy and is designed to significantly reinforce its presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new site in Aalst, just outside Brussels, was strategically selected and equipped with state-of-the-art technology. At its heart is an extensive demonstration center that allows customers to test their own print jobs live on AVT systems. Among the showcased technologies is a Helios system for 100% print inspection, installed on a rewinder, demonstrating the immediate detection of defects on labels and narrow-web packaging. Complementing this is an Argus system for flexible packaging, highlighting the combination of full-web inspection at high speeds and high-resolution visual analysis of defined areas of interest.

Dror Danai, recently appointed AVT President for EMEA and APAC, describes the opening as “a landmark moment” that underscores the importance of this new hub for customers. “When we returned to being an independent company in spring 2025, we set out to build on more than three decades of technological leadership in inline and 100% inspection,” Danai explains. “Just a few months later, we are now able to offer our customers a modern EMEA hub where they can experience our technology firsthand—without the long travel distances and associated environmental and logistical burdens.”

Since its official opening in October, the facility has already attracted strong interest. Numerous customers and prospective partners have taken the opportunity to conduct live inspection tests on site. For Danai, this is a clear signal: “The response demonstrates how important it is for label and packaging printers to experience reliable, high-performance inspection solutions firsthand.”

In parallel with the opening, AVT continues to invest in expanding its service and support structures across the EMEA region. This includes hiring additional service engineers and improving response times. Since Labelexpo Europe 2025, AVT has increased its engineering team by nearly 50 percent, Danai reports. The objective is to have a technician on site for most service cases within 48 hours—regardless of whether the customer is located in France, Italy, the United Kingdom or anywhere in Africa. Remote-support response times have also been reduced to under one hour, with all inquiries handled by a bilingual expert team to ensure fast resolution.

A central element of this service concept is AVT’s spare-parts and logistics center at Brussels Airport, which stocks frequently required components and enables shipment to customer sites within as little as 24 hours. This ensures that repairs can be carried out without unnecessary delays.

“As an independent company, our agility and flexibility give us a clear competitive edge—and our ongoing investment program in EMEA reflects this,” Danai emphasizes. AVT’s mission is to redefine print inspection worldwide and ensure the reliable delivery of the highest print quality and product integrity. “Our new center in Aalst is a crucial step in that direction.”