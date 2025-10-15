Labelexpo becomes LOUPE – New Name, Same Questions

Comment – LOUPE: New Trade Show Platform for Packaging Printing?

The Labelexpo Global Series, a fixture in the international label industry for over 45 years, will be rebranded as LOUPE starting in 2026. The premiere under the new brand is scheduled for LOUPE Americas 2026. Yet the question remains: Is a new name enough to reflect the diverse challenges of an evolving industry?

The rebranding aims to mirror current developments: consolidation, digitalization, and sustainability are increasingly shaping the business. At the same time, companies are expanding their portfolios – flexible packaging and folding cartons are coming more to the fore. Critics see this not only as a strategic response to market shifts but also as a way to polish the brand image – potentially at the expense of the traditional core audience.

More Segments, Higher Expectations – For Whom?

Since 1980, Labelexpo has evolved from a trade fair focused on the printing and finishing of various labels into a platform covering the entire spectrum of packaging printing. At Labelexpo Europe 2025 in Barcelona, more than 650 exhibitors showcased innovative solutions for labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons. Around 40 percent of visitors were interested in flexible packaging, while one-quarter of exhibitors were active in multiple segments.

The new LOUPE brand is intended to symbolize precision and attention to detail. The acronym “Labels & OUter Packaging Embellishment” (LOUPE) highlights the expanded focus. Whether this positioning appeals to traditional label converters or causes confusion remains uncertain. Who truly benefits from this reorientation: the exhibitors, the trade show, or the industry as a whole?

Opportunities, Risks, and Open Questions

Since 2023, Labelexpo has been part of the Informa Group, the world’s largest B2B events organizer. This offers opportunities for cross-industry networking but also raises questions about the prioritization of content. Will LOUPE make the industry’s transformation visible, or does the rebranding primarily serve to modernize the brand’s appearance?

“LOUPE brings the entire spectrum of packaging printing together in one place and aims to foster innovation, efficiency, and growth,” said Andy Thomas-Emans, Strategic Director of the Labelexpo Global Series. Whether this succeeds depends on whether the show can retain its traditional core audience while addressing new segments.

The renaming marks the start of a new phase – a chance for expansion, but also a challenge: serving a heterogeneous audience without losing its roots in the label industry may prove to be a delicate balancing act.