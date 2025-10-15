Koehler Paper joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Decor and packaging papers

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to welcome Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group, as a new member. With over two centuries of family ownership and expertise in specialty paper production, Koehler Paper enriches the association with its broad product portfolio, global presence, and strong sustainability commitment.

Founded in 1807, Koehler Paper has evolved into a leading producer of high-quality specialty papers. Its portfolio includes thermal paper, playing card board, beverage coasters, fine paper, carbon-less paper, recycled paper, decor paper, wood pulp board, sublimation paper, and innovative packaging solutions. Koehler Paper is also active in the field of flexible packaging paper, developing recyclable solutions that can be used in a wide range of applications. These include coated and uncoated grades suitable for both food and nonfood packaging, as well as barrier papers designed to provide product-specific protection.

Koehler Group employs around 2,500 people across five production sites in Germany and three additional sites in the USA. Operating internationally with an export share of around 70% in 2023, the group achieved an annual turnover of approximately 1.1 billion euros.

Sustainability is a core pillar of Koehler’s strategy. With its business unit Koehler Renewable Energy, the company invests in wind, hydropower, photovoltaics, and biomass. By 2030, Koehler aims to produce more renewable energy than is required for its paper production operations – underlining its long-term vision for environmental responsibility.

“We are delighted to welcome Koehler Paper to our association,” said Stefani Dhami, Secretary General of GRA. “Their pioneering work in sustainable paper solutions and global footprint make them a highly valuable partner in advancing the mission of the GRA.”

About GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) brings together gravure printers, cylinder manufacturers, engravers, and supply industries from across the globe. Building on the legacy of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA), founded in 1956, GRA is committed to fostering international cooperation, technological progress, and industry excellence in rotogravure printing.