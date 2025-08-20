Karri Koskela elected as new Chair of Flexible Packaging Europe

People news

At the FPE Summer Conference, held in Ljubljana at the end of June 2025, Karri Koskela, CEO of Wipak, was elected as the new Chair of the European industry association Flexible Packaging Europe (FPE). He succeeds Jakob A. Mosser, who held the position for the past five years. Michele Guala was confirmed as Vice-Chair.

FPE represents more than 80 companies along the value chain of flexible packaging across Europe. In light of regulatory developments, increasing environmental requirements, and changing market conditions, the association sees itself as a voice for the industry and a platform for cooperation. The election stands for continuity in FPE’s strategic direction while introducing new perspectives.

Anzeige

Karri Koskela brings over 20 years of international experience in the packaging sector. As CEO of the Wipak Group and Wihuri Packaging, he is closely involved in developments related to innovation and sustainability. His academic background in environmental and health technologies, as well as his engagement in various industry organisations, contribute to his new role at FPE.

In his first statement as Chair, Koskela said: “I appreciate the trust placed in me. Together with the member companies, we aim to further develop the role of flexible packaging in the context of the circular economy, innovation, and market development.”

He also acknowledged his predecessor Jakob Mosser for his commitment during a period of significant change, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing policy discussions around the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

With this election, FPE continues to focus on strategic issues and industry cooperation. The association remains a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and joint initiatives to support the development of sustainable packaging solutions in Europe.