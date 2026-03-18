Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

New Member

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to welcome Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. as a new member. The India-based flexible packaging specialist further strengthens the association’s global network across the gravure value chain.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Sonipat, Haryana, Jupiter Laminators has grown into one of India’s most respected flexible packaging companies. Serving leading domestic and international brands across FMCG, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, the company delivers high-quality, customized packaging solutions tailored to modern market demands.

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Jupiter Laminators operates an integrated value chain with in-house capabilities for inks, adhesives, coatings, and cylinders. This “one-stop” approach ensures enhanced quality control, efficiency, and faster turnaround times, supporting high-performance gravure and flexible packaging production.

As pioneers in sustainable packaging, Jupiter engineer recyclable laminates, mono-material solutions, and water-based inks. Jupiter drives the circular economy forward by manufacturing Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR) PE films in-house and partnering with global brands to develop PCR PET and PCR PE flexible packaging for food-grade and industrial applications.

Accreditations including BRCGS, ISO, SEDEX, EcoVadis, and ISCC reflect the company’s adherence to international standards for quality, safety, and responsible sourcing. Industry recognition such as the “Flexible Packaging Company of the Year 2024” at the Printweek Awards and multiple IndiaStar Awards underscore its strong market position.

Jupiter provides end-to-end client solutions through comprehensive backward and forward integration. Their capabilities span Aluminium foil casting and rolling, the production of inks and adhesives, CPP films, metallization, holography, and retort pouches.

By joining the GRA, Jupiter Laminators reinforces its commitment to international collaboration, innovation, and the continued advancement of rotogravure and flexible packaging technologies worldwide.