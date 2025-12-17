Hybrid Software Releases new Packz Version for Packaging Prepress

Software

Hybrid Software, a leading provider of enterprise software for the label and packaging industry, has announced version 11.5 of its Packz PDF editor for packaging prepress.

“What makes this version particularly significant is the input from our user community,” says Pascal Wybo, Product Manager at Hybrid Software. “Listening to customers and responding to their feedback is in our DNA. For the 11.5 release, we actively collaborated with Packz users to gather suggestions, feature requests, and usability insights. This joint effort shaped the development of Packz 11.5, making the software a true reflection of our industry’s needs.”

New Screening Detection Tool

Packz 11.5 introduces the screening detection tool, a powerful extension of Packz Max featuring integrated Harlequin RIP technology for unparalleled control of screening parameters directly within the Packz editor. This high-precision quality control tool is designed to support prepress professionals with fast and accurate measurements of critical screening parameters.

The screening detection tool evaluates screen frequency and angle directly from the Packz Max RIP preview output, as well as from any 1-bit TIFF files opened in Packz. Beyond basic screen metrics, the tool provides a detailed analysis of dot gain compensation, minimum and maximum dot sizes, and plate linearization, ensuring optimal plate and print quality with consistent results across production environments.

Extended CF2 Standard Now Supports 3D Variants

In collaboration with technology partners Arden Software, Engview, and TreeDiM, Hybrid Software expands the CF2 standard by introducing 3D variants in Packz 11.5 and partner products. This powerful new feature allows multiple fold-angle configurations—such as fully closed, lid open, or flat-folded—to be stored in a single CF2 file.

The 3D variants are immediately rendered in Hybrid Software’s iC3D ray-tracing software and are fully compatible with design systems from companies that support the extended CF2 format and 3D variants. This enhancement significantly streamlines 3D packaging workflows, enabling faster design iterations and improved communication across the entire production chain.

Accurate On-Screen Spot Color Representation with ColorLogic Technology

Leveraging ColorLogic technology, Packz now displays spot colors on-screen with exceptional accuracy using their spectral or colorimetric data. Improvements are particularly visible in spot color gradations and mixes of spot and process colors, while maintaining consistent hue.

Spot color definitions can be read from CxF/X-4 spectral data in a PDF or from selected color libraries. Packz also supports substrate simulation through the “Absolute Colorimetric” display setting, providing lifelike color previews in prepress workflows.