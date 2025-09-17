Hybrid Software Completes Acquisition of Technology Provider Brandz NV

Software

Hybrid Software, a leading developer of software solutions for packaging and label printing, has completed the acquisition of Hybrid Software Brandz NV (formerly TGS) from Congra Software SARL. The company, headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, has specialized sales and support teams in Western Europe and North America.

Hybrid Software Brandz NV is the developer of Artflow, a powerful SaaS-based artwork management solution. With Artflow, brands, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, and retailers can efficiently manage their extensive portfolios of complex graphic projects. The platform offers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D visualization and approval features, based on Hybrid Software’s Proofscope technology, complemented by brand-specific tools for detailed briefings, project planning, and more. Through its central API, Artflow integrates seamlessly with ERP, CRM, or DAM systems.

“Our two-year collaboration with Brandz NV (TGS) has demonstrated the significant added value Artflow provides to brands, consumer goods manufacturers, and retailers,” said Igor Vandromme, VP/GM of Hybrid Software Brandz. “With the full acquisition, we are bringing the entire Artflow development team into the Hybrid Software Group, laying the foundation to boost our innovative strength and deliver solutions to brands worldwide even faster.”