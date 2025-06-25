hubergroup Print Solutions Announces Price Adjustment for Nitrocellulose-Based Products

Solvent-based printing inks

hubergroup Print Solutions, a global leader in printing inks, will adjust the prices of its nitrocellulose-based products manufactured in Europe starting July 1. The decision comes in response to a significant rise in raw material costs, particularly for nitrocellulose—a key component in many solvent-based printing inks.

The scale of the price adjustment will depend on the nitrocellulose content of each product and may reach up to 10 percent. Customers will be personally informed by their local contacts and provided with detailed information upon request.

Nitrocellulose is not only essential to the production of printing inks but is also widely used across various industrial sectors. In recent months, global demand—especially for “energetic applications” in the military sector—has risen sharply. This development has resulted in increasing supply constraints and price hikes of up to 50 percent for nitrocellulose used in printing applications.

“We understand that price adjustments can be challenging for our customers. That’s why we value transparency and open communication,” says Carsten Zölzer, Chief Commercial Officer Print Solutions at hubergroup. “Our top priority is to maintain a stable supply chain and ensure the continued availability of our high-quality products.”

To mitigate the impact, hubergroup is leveraging its global supply network and working intensively to identify alternative sourcing options. Nonetheless, given the current market situation, the price adjustment has become unavoidable.

At the same time, the company emphasizes its commitment to long-term, reliable partnerships with customers. Clients are encouraged to reach out directly to their hubergroup contacts with any questions or concerns.