hubergroup launches NC calculation service

Printing Inks

As the packaging industry faces increasing pressure to comply with future recycling regulations, hubergroup Print Solutions introduces a nitrocellulose (NC) calculation service to support printers in determining the NC content in their packaging.

Each hubergroup service technician is now equipped with an NC calculator, enabling an accurate assessment of the NC content in packaging constructions and checking their compliance with thresholds. Combined with the company’s solvent-based Gecko portfolio, this innovative service enables printers and designers to plan recycling-friendly packaging concepts with confidence and foresight. The service addresses the challenges posed by evolving regulations and helps the industry transition towards a circular future.

Anzeige

Regulatory challenges in the packaging industry

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) mandates that all packaging must be recyclable by 2030, with non-recyclable materials set to be banned. Moreover, current Design for Recycling (D4R) definitions, e.g. from RecyClass, Ceflex, and the German Mindeststandard impose stringent limits on the allowable NC content in flexible packaging – ranging from de facto bans to threshold limits between 0.8% and 1.3% by weight. This leaves converters and printers in a difficult position, needing to deliver packaging that meets performance demands while staying ahead of evolving compliance requirements.

Fast and reliable NC analysis

hubergroup’s service concept changes the game by supporting customers in calculating the NC content in a printed packaging construction, taking into account the specific design and hubergroup’s ink formulations. Unlike traditional, static estimations or time-consuming manual analysis, hubergroup’s service team uses a sophisticated NC calculator that delivers reliable results within a few minutes – and is always on hand. This reduces the risk of non-compliance and helps plan recycling-friendly packaging concepts.

Dr. Lars Hancke, Manager Business Development Flexible Packaging at hubergroup Deutschland, states: “With our self-developed NC calculator, customers quickly receive reliable results on the NC content of their packaging prints, allowing them to make informed decisions. This new service therefore enhances and streamlines their product development process.”

The Gecko series: a complete ecosystem for sustainable packaging

The NC calculator is tailored specifically to hubergroup’s Gecko portfolio, a highly versatile and performance-driven ink and varnish system for flexible packaging. For NC-based printing within the thresholds, hubergroup recommends combining NC-free Whites with NC-based colours to strike the perfect balance between performance and recyclability.

Enno Lingemann, Technical Product Manager Gecko at hubergroup Deutschland, states: “With Gecko’s flexible structure and our dedicated support, we empower our customers to confidently meet regulatory challenges while achieving outstanding print quality, speed, and design versatility.”

One goal, many paths: flexible solutions for a circular future

Nevertheless, hubergroup is convinced that there is no single solution to sustainable packaging. That’s why the Gecko system supports three complementary paths:

NC-based printing within the limits: Featuring NC-free Whites and transparent management via NC calculation service NC-based printing combined with deinking primer: Enabling easy ink removal for enhanced recyclability PU-based printing with the Gecko Platinum series: A chlorine- and NC-free solution, fully recyclable and suited for demanding applications

Whether using films, aluminium, or carton board, Gecko and the NC calculation service give printers the tools they need to meet today’s demands – and tomorrow’s obligations – with confidence, creativity, and care.