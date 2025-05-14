Hotpack Global and W&H Strengthen Partnership with New Installations

Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H)

In 2024, Hotpack Global made a significant investment in state-of-the-art machinery from Windmöller & Hölscher for its newly established plant.

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global has grown from humble beginnings to become a leader in packaging solutions, serving a wide range of industries. Over the past 29 years, the company has pioneered the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality packaging products, offering an extensive range of eco-friendly solutions made from paper, aluminum, wood, biodegradable materials, plastics, and tissue.

Today, Hotpack is the largest manufacturer in the Middle East, supported by 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 50 sales centers, and a portfolio of over 4,000 products. With a global footprint spanning over 29 locations in 16 countries, Hotpack serves markets across the Middle East, the United Kingdom, North America, Malaysia, and India. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Hotpack is on a mission to become the global leader in food packaging by 2030.

Miraflex II

In 2024, Hotpack Global made a significant investment in state-of-the-art machinery from Windmöller & Hölscher for its newly established plant. This expansion not only reflects Hotpack’s ambition to scale its operations but also its dedication to innovation and efficiency in delivering high-quality packaging solutions.

The investment includes several advanced machines like Miraflex II, a high-speed flexographic printing press with 8-color capability and a printing width of up to 1270 mm. Known for its exceptional print quality, the Miraflex II can operate at speeds of up to 500 meters per minute, making it ideal for high-volume production. This machine is also equipped with W&H’s EASY modules, which streamline job setups and allow quick changeovers, minimizing downtime and material waste.

Heliostar II

Complementing this is the Heliostar II, a cutting-edge gravure printing press renowned for its ability to deliver precision and vibrant print quality. With a maximum speed of 500 meters per minute, the Heliostar II ensures accurate register control even on challenging substrates like MDO-PE, which is gaining popularity as an environmentally friendly alternative to PET in flexible packaging. The Heliocontrol system ensures perfect alignment and efficiency, making it a standout choice for complex printing tasks.

Optimex II

For film production, the plant features the Optimex II, a 3-layer blown film extrusion line that offers exceptional performance. With a maximum film width of 2600 mm and an impressive output rate of 800 kilograms per hour, the OPTIMEX II ensures consistent film quality and operational efficiency. The machine integrates advanced automation and control systems, reducing manual intervention and ensuring uniform results across large-scale production.

These machines also come with W&H’s RubyGo system, an advanced monitoring tool provides real-time data on machine performance, helping operators optimize production processes and enhance sustainability.

This new investment is not the first collaboration between Hotpack Global and W&H. The company has a long-standing relationship with W&H and it’s subsidiary, Garant.

“Working with Windmöller & Hölscher has been a great experience for us. Their machines have helped us improve our production and deliver better packaging solutions. We really appreciate their innovation and support, and we’re excited to keep growing together“, says Mr. Abdul Jebbar, From Hotpack Global

“It is an honor for us to serve and support Hotpack and their initiatives, it is with the help of such customer that we at W&H always feel motivated to deliver our best“, says Karan Sud, Senior Regional Sales Manager, W&H.