Highest Precision in Gravure Cylinder Measurement

Precision is a key factor in gravure printing. Even the smallest measurement deviations can significantly impact the quality and consistency of the final product. With Diamet, a precision measuring device from Kaspar Walter GmbH & Co. KG, a new technological benchmark is set. Developed to meet the demanding requirements of gravure printing, Diamet enables exact measurement of the circumference and diameter of gravure cylinders, ensuring high accuracy and process reliability.

Measurement is carried out using tangential scanning, with a specially designed measuring beam ensuring optimal contact with the cylinder surface. This guarantees the highest level of measurement accuracy. The intuitive touchscreen interface, with a clearly structured menu, allows for easy and efficient operation.

Diamet features an integrated temperature measurement function that enables optional temperature compensation, ensuring consistent measurement accuracy regardless of environmental conditions. Available in two size variants, the device covers a wide measurement range and is suitable for different cylinder diameters.

A high-resolution display presents measurement results with an accuracy of up to 0.001 mm/inch, allowing for precise data analysis. The integrated storage function, including an average value calculation, optimizes data management and evaluation.

The device is equipped with a powerful, industry-standard rechargeable battery pack, enabling up to 1,200 measurement cycles per charge. An optional Bluetooth interface allows for wireless data transfer to a PC, printer, or master device, ensuring efficient data processing.

With a measurement range of Ø 100–320 mm (Size I) or Ø 220–500 mm (Size II) and a minimum measurement width of 130 mm, Diamet meets the highest technical standards. The positional deviation is ± 0.5 µm, the maximum measurement error is 9 µm, and the reproducibility guarantees an accuracy of ≤ 4 µm.