High-Precision Turning and Polishing Technology for Gravure Cylinders

Daetwyler Graphics, the competence center within the Heliograph Holding for high-precision form and surface processing of gravure cylinders, presented its latest machine solutions at K 2025 in Düsseldorf. The company benefits from decades of experience in fine surface processing. The combination of technical expertise and practical consulting makes Daetwyler Graphics a leading partner for gravure cylinder manufacturers worldwide.

Without Additional Sanding Belt Module

The centerpiece of the trade fair presentation is the CFM P 1610, which operates fully automatically and is based on the successful CFM P 1610 Plus model. The machine is specifically designed to turn copper cylinders with the highest precision and speed while simultaneously polishing them to engraving quality. Unlike its larger counterpart, the CFM P 1610 does not require an additional sanding belt module; instead, it uses two stone head modules that ensure an optimal polishing result of the copper surface.

Technical Details

The advanced polishing carriage technology enables speeds of up to 36 meters per minute, while the cylinder drive reaches up to 1,500 revolutions per minute. This combination makes the CFM-P series the fastest turning and polishing machine for gravure cylinders currently available. The machine is complemented by an automatic central lubrication system, a measuring and turning unit, a combined clamping system for shafted and hollow cylinders, and the innovative EasyLock holder system, which allows for quick cylinder changes. In addition, vibration dampers for thin-walled cylinders and an automatic stainless steel cover ensure safe and stable operation.