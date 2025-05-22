Henkel and Nordmeccanica Elevate Long-Standing Collaboration to Strategic Partnership

Focus on Sustainable Advancement in Flexible Packaging

A success story spanning more than three decades: Henkel Adhesive Technologies, the global leader in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, and Nordmeccanica S.p.A., the world’s leading manufacturer of coating, laminating, and metallizing technology, have built a strong and trusted collaboration over the past 30 years. In light of the profound transformation in packaging design and manufacturing, the two companies have now taken their relationship to the next level by entering into a formal strategic partnership agreement. This formalization enables Henkel and Nordmeccanica to collaborate even more closely on the joint development of holistic, innovative solutions for the packaging industry.

A Strategic Collaboration Focused on Innovation and Sustainability

The packaging industry is currently undergoing a fundamental transformation. New sustainability regulations such as the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws in the U.S., increasing consumer demand for recyclable and circular solutions, and mounting pressure to digitize and automate manufacturing processes are all reshaping how packaging is designed, produced, and recycled. These changes call for faster innovation cycles and stronger collaboration within the industry.

Anzeige

The strategic partnership between Henkel and Nordmeccanica is designed to address these new demands with solutions that go far beyond the development of sustainable products. In addition to technical cooperation, the two partners aim to accelerate innovation and deliver fully aligned solutions for the entire packaging value chain. By combining machinery, adhesives, and coatings with shared application expertise, the companies are creating offerings that benefit not only converters, but also brand owners, retailers, end consumers, and recycling companies. At the same time, the partnership supports the advancement of digital processes and data analysis, contributing to more efficient and sustainable operations. Knowledge transfer also plays a key role in the strategic partnership: joint technical training sessions and marketing activities strengthen customer engagement and support downstream packaging manufacturers in implementing new technologies.

Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

The latest outcomes of the collaboration were showcased at drupa 2024. Another innovative and sustainable packaging solution will be unveiled at the Giflex Conference in November 2025. The newly signed agreement outlines the expectations and responsibilities of both partners for the coming years and lays the foundation for jointly developing new, future-oriented approaches in the packaging sector.

“Our strategic partnership with Nordmeccanica is a prime example of how two industry leaders are combining their strengths to set new benchmarks in sustainability, digitization, and efficiency during times of significant change in packaging design,” said Rajat Agarwal, Global Head of Packaging at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. “With this new agreement, we are establishing a solid foundation for future projects and creating the best conditions to develop fully coordinated solutions for our customers and the entire value chain.”

Antonio Cerciello, President of Nordmeccanica, added: “Our long-standing collaboration with Henkel has resulted in groundbreaking technologies for the packaging industry. We are pleased to formalize this relationship through a strategic partnership agreement and look forward to expanding it further in the future.”

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations, and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in both the industrial and consumer businesses. Through its Adhesive Technologies business unit, Henkel is the global leader in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company is a global leader in many markets and categories, especially in laundry and home care and hair care. Henkel’s three largest brands are Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal year 2024, Henkel reported sales of approximately €21.6 billion and an adjusted operating profit of around €3.1 billion. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed on the DAX. Sustainability has a long-standing tradition at Henkel, and the company pursues a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Founded in 1876, Henkel employs a diverse global team of around 47,000 people—united by a strong company culture, shared values, and the corporate purpose: “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” For more information, visit www.henkel.com

About Nordmeccanica

Founded in 1978 in Piacenza, Nordmeccanica is the world’s leading manufacturer of machinery for flexible packaging, with revenue exceeding €100 million in 2024, of which 90% was generated internationally. The company commands 75% of the global market for coating and laminating machines for flexible packaging, with nearly 4,000 machines installed worldwide—primarily for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Nordmeccanica employs over 300 direct staff and operates four manufacturing facilities in Italy, along with plants in Shanghai (China) and New York (USA), and maintains direct offices in India and Argentina, supported by a network of representatives in 87 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.nordmeccanica.com