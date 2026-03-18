Hell Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators

Plastindia 2026

The team from Hell Gravure Systems showcased the new K5 Smart engraving machine for gravure cylinder production at this year’s Plastindia. The machine was sold to Jupiter Laminators, one of India’s largest manufacturers of flexible packaging, marking the eighth K5 Smart delivered to the company.

The K5 Smart takes engraving processes to a new level: With one-button operation, automatic job recognition, and innovative modules such as CellEye, SprintEasy, and Certified Engraving, the machine delivers standardized engraving results while ensuring exceptionally easy operation.

Anzeige

In addition, the K5 Smart impresses with outstanding precision, efficient production processes, and optimized engraving quality that meets the demands of modern gravure applications.