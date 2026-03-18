Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Plastindia 2026

Hell Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Plastindia 2026: HELL Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators
Jupiter Laminators relies on the K5 Smart – the most advanced engraving machine for efficient gravure cylinder production (Source: Hell Gravure Systems)

The team from Hell Gravure Systems showcased the new K5 Smart engraving machine for gravure cylinder production at this year’s Plastindia. The machine was sold to Jupiter Laminators, one of India’s largest manufacturers of flexible packaging, marking the eighth K5 Smart delivered to the company.

The K5 Smart takes engraving processes to a new level: With one-button operation, automatic job recognition, and innovative modules such as CellEye, SprintEasy, and Certified Engraving, the machine delivers standardized engraving results while ensuring exceptionally easy operation.

Anzeige

In addition, the K5 Smart impresses with outstanding precision, efficient production processes, and optimized engraving quality that meets the demands of modern gravure applications.

 

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

New Doctor Blade for Coating Applications

Weiterlesen

New Primer for PET and Aluminum Foil Applications

Weiterlesen
Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Weiterlesen

@CTP 2026: Where Africa Meets Global Gravure

Weiterlesen
Renzmann Held Major Sales Representative Training Event Again

Renzmann hosts major sales representative training event again

Weiterlesen
HELL Gravure Systems and partners introduce new LongLife technology

Hell Gravure Systems and partners introduce new LongLife technology

Weiterlesen