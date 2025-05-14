Hell Gravure Systems Relocates to New Company Headquarters

Gravure cylinder production

Hell Gravure Systems GmbH & Co. KG is pleased to announce that the company has relocated to a new site as of May 1, 2025.

The new company address is:

Hell Gravure Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Dreikronen 1

24222 Schwentinental / Germany

With this move, Hell Gravure Systems lays the foundation for continued growth and further strengthens its position as a technology leader in gravure prepress. The new location offers state-of-the-art facilities and optimized infrastructure to serve customers worldwide even more efficiently.

All existing contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged. The new address is now the central point of contact for business partners, customers, and suppliers.

About Hell Gravure Systems

Hell Gravure Systems – a company of the Heliograph Holding – is an innovation leader in the development and production of engraving systems for the prepress industry. With its core competencies in electromechanical engraving and laser direct engraving of gravure and embossing cylinders, as well as high-resolution direct engraving of elastomeric flexographic forms, Hell is a market leader in many areas thanks to its numerous technological solutions.