Hell Gravure Systems and partners introduce new LongLife technology

New Generation of Engraving Styli

Hell Gravure Systems, in collaboration with its licensed partners Indimant and Technodiamant, presents a new generation of engraving styli for the electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders. The newly developed tool series meets the increasing market demands in terms of engraving quality, service life, and cost efficiency.

The new styli are supplied as standard with a slightly reduced engraving angle. This design adjustment helps significantly extend the service life of the tools and ensures stable production performance over longer operating periods.

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With the introduction of the LongLife styli, Technodiamant and Indimant are expanding their portfolio with high-performance engraving tools. Early stylus breakages, which can occur particularly during the first hours of production, are significantly reduced through the optimized geometry and the specially treated cutting edge. This enables longer production runs while ensuring consistently high cell shape quality throughout the entire service life of the tool.

The special treatment of the cutting edge provides the tools with outstanding wear resistance and ensures consistently precise engraving quality during operation. The LongLife stylus is available exclusively as a one-way stylus and is offered with engraving angles of 120° and 130°, each with or without wing.