GRA ushers in a new ERA for the Gravure Industry

International Gravure Days 2025 to take place under new association name for the first time

After nearly seven decades under the established name European Rotogravure Association (ERA), the gravure industry is undergoing a historic transformation: with the rebranding to GRA (Gravure Rotogravure Association), a new era begins for the global gravure community.

The International Gravure Days 2025, taking place from 20 to 22 October in Istanbul, mark the official launch of this rebranding initiative.

Anzeige

This three-day industry event brings together executives, technical experts, researchers, and service providers from around the world. The program begins on 20 October with a Management Meeting, followed by an informal Get-Together in a relaxed setting. At the heart of the event is the Conference on 21 October, featuring high-level presentations, best-practice case studies, and innovative research insights. The evening concludes with a gala dinner and traditional Turkish cuisine overlooking the Sea of Marmara.

A highlight of the conference program: Prof. Lutz Engisch from the Leipzig University of Applied Sciences (Germany) will present first results from the international sustainability competition “Printing Sustainability Showdown.” Steffen Orth, a Swiss print consultant, will showcase a GRA-led project on standardizing gravure processes in flexible packaging. The program will be further enriched by contributions from leading industry figures such as Allan Bendall (Sun Chemical, UK) and Alison Crawford (Midwest Print Solutions, USA).

On the final day, 22 October, a guided visit to the renowned Eurasia Packaging Fair is scheduled — one of the most important packaging trade fairs in the Eurasian region.

With its transition to GRA and its repositioning as a global platform for exchange, technology, and sustainable development, the organization reaffirms its commitment to actively shaping the future of gravure printing.

Register here