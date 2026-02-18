GRA Talks Factory at Pelican during PlastIndia 2026

Professional Exchange and Strategic Networking

In February 2026, Pelican Rotoflex Pvt. Ltd. in Rajkot, Gujarat, hosted the GRA Talks Factory. The event was organized in collaboration with the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) and took place concurrently with PlastIndia 2026 in Delhi. This scheduling linked international trade fair presence with hands-on technical presentations and machine demonstrations, highlighting the strategic focus of the event.

International Speakers and Strategic Insights

The speakers at the Talks Factory included Michael Röschenbeck, Sales Area Manager for EMEA & India at Renzmann, Simon Sonn, President of GRA, Stefanie Dhami, Secretary of GRA, and Dr. Akshay V. Joshi, Faculty Member at P.V.G.’s College of Engineering, Tech and Management. Their presentations covered current technological developments, automation solutions, market trends, and strategic challenges in the gravure printing industry. Their expertise provided participants with practical insights, international market strategies, and discussions on the development of future industry standards.

Technological Demonstrations and Sustainability in Focus

Pelican showcased a running gravure printing machine to demonstrate aspects such as register accuracy, web tension control, drying technology, and energy efficiency. Discussions focused on how automation, digital process monitoring, and data analysis can make production processes more efficient while maintaining the long-term competitiveness of gravure printing. Sustainability aspects, such as the use of solvent-free laminating technologies and energy-optimized dryers, were also central to the discussions.

Photo impressions: GRA Talks Factory at Pelican

Mrs. Stefanie Dhami, Secretary of the Global Rotogravure Association, emphasized the strategic importance of the event: “The GRA Talks Factory at Pelican is a clear strategic signal for the future of gravure printing. What we see here in Rajkot is more than a machine demonstration – it proves that investments and knowledge transfer are key to securing the long-term competitiveness of gravure. India is emerging as an important technological hub. The GRA aims to serve as a platform to connect such developments globally and support them strategically.”

The parallel timing with PlastIndia 2026 allowed participants to gain both a comprehensive overview of the Indian and Asian gravure printing market and practical insights at Pelican’s production site. For the company, this was an opportunity to position itself as a competent host and strategic partner in the international gravure printing industry.

Overall, the GRA Talks Factory during PlastIndia 2026 demonstrated that the gravure printing sector is actively shaping its future. The event combined technological demonstrations, practical expert presentations, and international networking, providing guidance for machine manufacturers, printing companies, and suppliers in a market driven by efficiency requirements, sustainability goals, and global competition.