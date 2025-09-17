GRA Makes Its Mark at the 12th Speciality Films & Flexible Packaging Global Business Summit in Mumbai

Gravure Printing

With an impressive speech, Stefani Dhami, Secretary General of the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA), represented the interests of the international gravure printing industry at the 12th Speciality Films & Flexible Packaging Global Business Summit & Exhibition in Mumbai.

Her presentation, which was met with great acclaim, highlighted how GRA connects, strengthens, and prepares the gravure sector worldwide for the future.

Dhami placed particular emphasis on the benefits of GRA membership as well as on the wide range of initiatives through which the association is driving innovation, connecting professionals, and fostering global cooperation in gravure printing throughout the year. In doing so, she underscored GRA’s role as a driving force in an industry increasingly shaped by technological progress and international collaboration.

GRA’s participation was embedded within a high-profile program featuring leading experts from across the globe. For the association itself, the summit marked another milestone: as a Platinum Sponsor, GRA not only contributed to the success of the event but also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the entire gravure industry.

Special thanks go to the organizers and to the many attendees who engaged with GRA during the summit. For the association, this event was not only a platform for presentation, but also a proud moment to showcase the global significance of gravure printing.