GRA International Gravure Award 2025 – Gravure Printing in the Spirit of Innovation and Sustainability

New momentum for a time-honored printing process

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has announced the winners of this year’s International Gravure Awards. The awards ceremony took place during the International Gravure Days from 20 to 22 October 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Florya in Istanbul and honored outstanding achievements in innovation, packaging design, and sustainable production.

In an industry navigating the balance between digitalization, cost efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the award-winning projects demonstrated impressively that gravure printing can continue to play a leading role in high-quality packaging production.

Anzeige

Gold Award – Innovation: Bobst Digitalizes the Gravure Process

The Gold Award in the Innovation category went to Bobst for its smartGravure project.

The solution impressed the jury with its high degree of automation and the consistent integration of digital workflows into the analog gravure process. smartGravure combines Pantone color validation, automatic color correction in a closed loop, and the use of Extended Colour Gamut (ECG).

This enables cost-efficient production of short to medium print runs while ensuring stable color reproduction, reduced waste, and shorter setup times. The jury described it as a “milestone on the path to digitally connected gravure production.”

Gold Award – Packaging: Janoschka Demonstrates Creative Sustainability with Japris

The Gold Award in the Packaging category was awarded to Janoschka for the Japris project.

Using a resource-efficient process, the company has succeeded in producing exceptional visual and tactile effects—without the use of foils or embossing tools. The result is a sustainably enhanced package that is aesthetically convincing while significantly reducing material and energy consumption. The jury praised Japris as “a groundbreaking example of how design and sustainability can harmoniously align in packaging printing.”

Silver Award – Innovation: Enulec’s AST System Replaces Adhesive Tapes

The Silver Award for Innovation went to Enulec for its newly developed AST Technology.

The electrostatic system replaces conventional adhesive tapes on the rewinder. The solution reduces maintenance costs, increases machine availability, and ensures more stable production—both in gravure printing and in lamination and coating applications. With this practical development, Enulec sets new benchmarks for efficiency and process reliability in industrial production.

Silver Award – Packaging: Korozo Impresses with Recyclable Mono-PE Pouch

Korozo received the Silver Award in the Packaging category for a recyclable mono-PE pouch that proves technical complexity and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. The highly register-accurate print image and fine negative type demonstrate that premium brand appearance can also be achieved with mono-material solutions. The jury called the project “a compelling example of the advancement of gravure printing in support of the circular economy.”

Special Award: Windmöller & Hölscher Shapes the Future of Sustainable Packaging Printing

With a recyclable coffee package, Windmöller & Hölscher secured the Special Award. The project combines top-tier print quality, eco-friendly materials, and industrial scalability—an exemplary showcase of practical sustainability in gravure printing. The jury recognized the work as “a source of inspiration for the entire industry” and as proof that innovation and environmental responsibility can be aligned on an industrial scale.

Gravure Printing on the Path to a Connected, Sustainable Future

The 2025 winners of the GRA International Gravure Award clearly show that gravure printing is successfully reinventing itself. Digitalization, color management, process automation, and material innovation are increasingly merging into an integrated production system that operates both economically and ecologically.

Congratulations to all winners and finalists of the GRA International Gravure Award 2025!

About the GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) brings together gravure printers, cylinder manufacturers, engraving companies, and suppliers from around the world. Building on the legacy of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA), founded in 1956, the GRA advocates for international collaboration, technological advancement, and the highest quality standards in gravure printing.

Its mission is to foster global exchange within the industry, drive innovation, and help shape the future of gravure printing.