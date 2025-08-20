GRA Expands Regional Presence and International Cooperation

Strengthening the Global Network of the Rotogravure Industry

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is actively advancing its international network—through new regional representatives in key markets and a strategic partnership with China’s Taicang Hi-tech Zone.

The GRA’s global orientation is gaining further momentum. With the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Taicang Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Jiangsu Province, China, the industry association has reached another milestone on its path toward broader international presence and connectivity.

Cooperation with Taicang Hi-tech Zone: A Bridge Between Europe and Asia

During the 17th Taicang Day event in Stuttgart—attended by political and industrial representatives from Taicang, Baden-Württemberg, and Bavaria—the GRA used the opportunity to strengthen bilateral dialogue. Stefani Dhami, Head of the GRA, signed a memorandum of understanding for closer cooperation with the Taicang Hi-tech Zone during the event.

“This partnership marks another important step in the GRA’s international journey,” Dhami emphasized. “It reflects our ambition to connect regions, share innovation, and open new perspectives for the global gravure printing community.”

The collaboration aims to strengthen ties between European and Asian stakeholders in the gravure sector and support joint innovation initiatives.

The agreement also highlights the strategic repositioning of the organization. With its renaming from the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) to the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA), the association clearly signaled its commitment to openness, international cooperation, and global representation.

Ben Daniel Appointed as GRA Representative for the Middle East and Africa

A key pillar of the new strategy is the GRA’s focus on regional representation through experienced industry experts. Ben Daniel, a well-known figure in the printing and packaging sector, has been appointed as GRA’s representative for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Based in Dubai, Daniel brings over 35 years of experience in printing, packaging, publishing, and B2B communications.

“This region is characterized by growth, innovation, and ambition,” says Daniel. “I look forward to building bridges between the global gravure community and markets in the Middle East and Africa.” As the main point of contact in the region, he will work to strengthen local networks, initiate cooperative projects, and ensure that MEA perspectives are included in GRA’s global activities.

Martial Durou Expands GRA Presence in Southeast Asia

GRA is also reinforcing its presence in Southeast Asia by appointing Martial Durou as its official regional representative—one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Based in the Philippines, Durou has more than 25 years of international experience in the packaging industry, with roles in France, Spain, the UK, and Malaysia.

His career spans from repro operator to process optimization manager. Most recently, through his company WeDoRepro, he has worked as a consultant in graphic and packaging design. “I’ve spent nearly 30 years in the packaging sector—starting with gravure, moving through other print processes and continents, only to return to gravure,” says Durou. “GRA has been part of my professional journey all along—now becoming a representative myself is truly an honor.”

In his new role, Durou will serve as the central contact for Southeast Asia, foster professional exchange, and actively support GRA’s strategic goals in innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration.

Global Presence with a Personal Touch

Through its strategic partnership in China and the appointment of regional representatives, the GRA is setting a clear course for strengthening its global network. Local representation, personal contacts, and deep industry expertise will help ensure that gravure printing continues to be recognized and developed as a forward-looking and innovative technology worldwide.

GRA is thus positioning itself not only as a global industry advocate but also as a platform for professional dialogue, collaboration, and sustainable innovation—both globally and regionally.

About the GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) brings together gravure printers, cylinder manufacturers, engraving specialists, and suppliers from around the world. Building on the legacy of the former European Rotogravure Association (ERA), the GRA is committed to promoting international cooperation, advancing technological innovation, and upholding the highest industry standards in gravure printing.