Global Rotogravure Association Announces New Leadership and Board Appointments

Simon Sonn: New President of the GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has announced the election of new officers and board members during its 90th Management Meeting, held as part of the International Gravure Days from October 20 to 22 in Istanbul.

Simon Sonn of 4 Packaging Africa has been elected President of the GRA, succeeding Davide Garavaglia, whose leadership has been instrumental in guiding the association through a period of growth and innovation. Garavaglia will continue to serve on the Board, ensuring continuity and strategic support.

Dr. Marius Wittke of Windmöller & Hölscher has been elected Vice President and Treasurer, taking over from Max Rid, who held the position for nearly nine years with exceptional commitment. Rid will also remain active as a member of the Board.

The newly elected Board members include Kaku Kohli of Kohli Printing and Converting Machines Pvt. Ltd., the first representative from India in the association’s history, and

Mandy Wang of Weinan Zhengqi Printing and Packing Machinery Co., Ltd., who becomes the first Board member from China.

In addition, Martin Pitonak of Chemosvit, David Möller of 4Packaging, Heiko Engelhardt of Burda Druck, and Olaf Segbert of Daetwyler Swisstec have been re-elected for another three-year term, reaffirming their ongoing commitment to the association’s mission and vision.

The GRA extends its sincere gratitude to Davide Garavaglia and Max Rid for their many years of dedicated leadership. Their contributions have been pivotal in strengthening the association’s global presence and advancing the rotogravure industry.

The association warmly congratulates and welcomes all newly elected and re-elected Board members as they begin their terms of service.

About the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) unites gravure printers, cylinder manufacturers, engravers, and supply industry partners from around the world. Building on the legacy of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA), founded in 1956, the GRA is dedicated to promoting international collaboration, technological innovation, and excellence in rotogravure printing.