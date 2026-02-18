Global Rotogravure Association – 70 Years in the Service of Gravure

From a European Initiative to a Global Leading Organization

When the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026, this milestone represents far more than an impressive number. It stands for seven decades of technological advancement, international networking, and strategic advocacy for a printing process that combines industrial precision with aesthetic brilliance like few others.

The association was founded in 1956 as the European Rotogravure Association (ERA). At a time of economic recovery following the Second World War, the ERA positioned itself as a platform for exchange, standardization, and quality assurance within the European gravure industry. In those early years, illustration and publication printing still dominated the landscape. Yet even then, the association’s leadership demonstrated remarkable foresight: they understood that only close cooperation between printers, machine manufacturers, and suppliers would secure long-term technological progress.

As markets evolved throughout the 1960s and 1970s, the focus increasingly shifted toward packaging printing. Gravure developed into a high-performance industrial process capable of delivering large print runs and demanding packaging reproduction with outstanding consistency. The ERA actively supported this transformation through technical guidelines, market analyses, and intensive networking. When the industry became increasingly globalized, the association followed suit, consistently expanding its international reach. The European organization evolved into the Global Rotogravure Association – a worldwide voice for gravure.

The GRA’s commitment to regulatory and environmental matters proved particularly influential. In times of tightening environmental regulations, the association provided important impetus for more sustainable production processes. In doing so, it played a decisive role in positioning gravure as not only economically competitive, but also environmentally viable for the future.

International Gravure Days 2026 – Back to the Roots

The highlight of the anniversary year will be the International Gravure Days 2026, taking place from 7 to 9 October in Munich – home of the GRA headquarters and thus symbolically a return to its roots. At the Marriott Munich City West, the international gravure community will gather to reflect on past achievements while simultaneously looking ahead.

The event is conceived as a platform for strategic dialogue at a time of profound transformation. Decarbonization, circular economy models, material innovation, and the ongoing digitalization of production processes will shape the discussions. Industry leaders, technology partners, and brand representatives will come together to redefine the role of gravure in an increasingly sustainability-driven and digitally connected packaging world.

Seventy years after its foundation, the Global Rotogravure Association stands for continuity and transformation in equal measure. It has consistently shaped the path from a European professional body to a global leading organization, supporting an industry that combines technological excellence with sustainable responsibility. Gravure possesses a strong tradition – and with the GRA, an institution that actively shapes its future.