Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

GRA Talks Factory 2025 -Windmöller & Hölscher

Windmöller & Hölscher in Lengerich will host a special industry event on November 13–14, 2025, when the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) welcomes its members to the next edition of GRA Talks Factory. This format, which combines the informal character of a “regulars’ table” with in-depth expert insights, has established itself as a platform where gravure and related industry specialists can engage in focused exchange.

Under the theme “Sustainable by Design – Gold Simulation with 7C ECG,” the event will highlight sustainability, innovative printing technologies, and practical applications. Participation is reserved exclusively for GRA members and limited to 30 attendees – a deliberately chosen framework that encourages personal dialogue and in-depth discussion.

“With GRA Talks Factory, we are creating a place where professionals not only talk about the future of gravure but actively shape it,” emphasizes Stefani Dhami, Secretary General of GRA. “Sustainability, in particular, requires practice-oriented solutions – and that is exactly what our format is designed to deliver.”

The program will begin on November 13 with an informal networking evening, giving participants the chance to connect and ease into open dialogue. The main day, November 14, will start at Windmöller & Hoelscher with a roundtable discussion, where leading industry representatives will address current developments and challenges in gravure and packaging technologies. A factory tour will follow, combining theory and practice, before the event concludes with a light lunch and further networking opportunities.

The hosts also view the event as an important contribution to the industry. A representative of Windmöller & Hoelscher noted: “The combination of knowledge sharing, hands-on demonstration, and personal exchange makes this format so valuable. It shows the innovative strength gravure can achieve when different perspectives come together.”

With GRA Talks Factory, the Global Rotogravure Association aims to keep its members continuously informed about trends, opportunities, and practical solutions in gravure-related fields. Alongside knowledge transfer, networking plays a central role: personal encounters and expert discussions spark innovation and strengthen the industry’s global community.

As an exclusive and free offer for members, the format underscores GRA’s role as a driving force and trusted partner of an industry shaped equally by technological progress and sustainability goals.