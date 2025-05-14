Exclusive Partnership with Elettromeccanica Bonato

IBD Wickeltechnik Expands Product Portfolio

IBD Wickeltechnik GmbH is entering into a strategic partnership with the Italian company Elettromeccanica Bonato. Effective immediately, IBD will take over the exclusive representation of Bonato products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Bonato is considered a specialist in electrostatic discharge systems and expands IBD’s existing portfolio with a future-oriented product segment in the field of anti-static technology.

Synergy of Mechanics and Electrical Engineering

Through the cooperation with Bonato, IBD can now also offer its customers solutions for neutralizing electrostatic charges. The joint offering includes ionization bars, high-voltage power supply units, transformers, and EX-certified components for electrostatic discharge in industrial applications.

“With Bonato, we are supplementing our winding technology with a crucial factor: the control of static electricity,” says Dennis Hermann, Managing Director of IBD Wickeltechnik. “Our customers benefit from a holistic approach.”

Technology for Demanding Industries

Bonato’s products are used in numerous industries where electrostatic charge is relevant to production: packaging, printing, film converting, nonwovens, and textiles. Especially in highly automated processes, uncontrolled charge can lead to dust attraction, sparking, or even production downtimes. Bonato’s anti-static systems offer a reliable and easily integrable solution here – also for retrofitting existing systems.

With innovative 24V systems, EX-protected versions, and compact designs, the products meet the current market demand. Bonato also brings over 45 years of experience in developing customer-specific solutions – a further advantage for OEMs and special machine manufacturers.

Market Development with Local Know-How

“The German-speaking region is a strategically important target market for Bonato. Through the cooperation with IBD, we can bring our systems to the market faster and more directly,” adds Anna Schiro, Sales Manager at Elettromeccanica Bonato. The joint sales strategy targets both machine manufacturers and end customers in the DACH region. IBD will handle consulting, integration, and technical support directly on-site.

About Elettromeccanica Bonato

Elettromeccanica Bonato was founded in 1978 in Vicenza (Italy) and is a family-run provider of systems for controlling static electricity. The company exports worldwide and is known for compact, modular, and high-quality anti-static solutions.

About IBD Wickeltechnik

IBD Wickeltechnik GmbH, based in Bad Oeynhausen, has been developing and producing components for the web processing industry for over 30 years. The portfolio includes tension control systems, control technology, and modular machine solutions for numerous industrial sectors.