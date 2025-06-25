European Rotogravure Association becomes Global Rotogravure Association

Strategic Realignment to Strengthen International Industry Representation

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) has announced its rebranding as the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA). This move reflects the increasing internationalization of the gravure printing industry and underscores the association’s role as a global advocate for the process. The name change will take effect in June 2025.

Founded in 1956, the ERA has served for decades as a central platform for gravure printers, cylinder manufacturers, engraving companies, and suppliers. With the transition to GRA, the organization is broadening its focus beyond Europe to reflect the global composition of its membership and the dynamic growth of gravure markets in regions such as Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

“This new direction reflects our clear commitment to promoting and advancing gravure technology on a global scale,” explains Davide Garavaglia, President of GRA. “The GRA stands for modern association work, international cooperation, and technological innovation.”

As part of the strategic realignment, the association has also refreshed its visual identity and updated its internal structures. New statutes now allow for digital general assemblies and support transparent and efficient decision-making processes.

With these developments, GRA is reinforcing its position as a global point of contact for the gravure industry in packaging, publishing, and decorative printing. At the same time, it aims to promote sustainable and high-quality printing technologies worldwide.

About GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) unites companies and professionals from across the international gravure printing industry – including printers, cylinder manufacturers, engraving firms, and suppliers. Building on the legacy of the ERA, the GRA is committed to global dialogue, technological progress, and strong advocacy for the gravure sector.