Druckfarben Group joins the GRA

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to welcome the Druckfarben Group as a new member. The dynamic, family-owned company, headquartered in Aspropirgos near Athens, Greece, brings a strong international presence and extensive expertise in flexographic and gravure inks, coatings, and energy efficiency, further strengthening the GRA’s global network and technical value chain.

At the core of the Druckfarben Group’s industrial operations is DF Inks, specializing in the development and production of high-performance inks for flexographic and gravure printing. Its portfolio of inks and specialty coatings is designed to support packaging circularity, with dedicated systems for food packaging, plastic films, cartons, and a wide range of substrates, including mono-material solutions.

Beyond printing inks, the Group operates a diversified coatings division. Under the KRAFT Paints brand, Druckfarben Group markets architectural paints and mortars, while the BIOCLIMA brand offers certified external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS) that contribute to sustainable construction and reduced building energy consumption.

The Druckfarben Group has steadily expanded its international presence, particularly across Eastern and Central Europe, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Cyprus, and Nigeria. Its reach is further extended through strategic partnerships and representatives throughout the SEE region, ECOWAS member states, and the Gulf countries.

A strong commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety underpins the Group’s operations, reflected in a comprehensive certification framework including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), ISO 50001 (Energy Management), and EMAS (EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme). These standards guide continuous, measurable improvement across all business areas.

The Druckfarben Group has also received the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for the past three consecutive years.