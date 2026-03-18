Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
GRA Talks Factory 

@CTP 2026: Where Africa Meets Global Gravure

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Global gravure professionals at GRA Talks Factory @CTP 2026 in Johannesburg – sharing insights and networking (Source: GRA)

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the GRA Talks Factory @CTP in Johannesburg, South Africa.The event will take place on 5–6 May 2026 at CTP Johannesburg and will bring together gravure professionals from across the globe for an inspiring exchange of ideas, practical insights, and networking opportunities.

Under the theme “Where Africa Meets Global Gravure”, the event is designed to provide a focused and interactive environment, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders and experts. Participation is intentionally limited to ensure meaningful engagement and dialogue.

Anzeige

Highlights of the programme include:

  • Exclusive factory tour at CTP – see cutting-edge gravure production in action.

  • Expert presentations and interactive group discussions – gain insights into emerging trends, technologies, and best practices.

  • Networking evening in a traditional regional atmosphere – connect with industry peers in an informal setting.

The GRA Talks Factory format combines a relaxed atmosphere with high professional value, encouraging participants to share experiences, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities shaping the future of gravure printing worldwide.

Registration is now open. Secure your place early, as spaces are limited to maintain an intimate and interactive experience.

For more information, [click here].

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

New Doctor Blade for Coating Applications

Weiterlesen

New Primer for PET and Aluminum Foil Applications

Weiterlesen
Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Weiterlesen
Renzmann Held Major Sales Representative Training Event Again

Renzmann hosts major sales representative training event again

Weiterlesen
Plastindia 2026: HELL Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators

Hell Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators

Weiterlesen
HELL Gravure Systems and partners introduce new LongLife technology

Hell Gravure Systems and partners introduce new LongLife technology

Weiterlesen