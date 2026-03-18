@CTP 2026: Where Africa Meets Global Gravure

GRA Talks Factory

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the GRA Talks Factory @CTP in Johannesburg, South Africa.The event will take place on 5–6 May 2026 at CTP Johannesburg and will bring together gravure professionals from across the globe for an inspiring exchange of ideas, practical insights, and networking opportunities.

Under the theme “Where Africa Meets Global Gravure”, the event is designed to provide a focused and interactive environment, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders and experts. Participation is intentionally limited to ensure meaningful engagement and dialogue.

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Highlights of the programme include:

Exclusive factory tour at CTP – see cutting-edge gravure production in action.

Expert presentations and interactive group discussions – gain insights into emerging trends, technologies, and best practices.

Networking evening in a traditional regional atmosphere – connect with industry peers in an informal setting.

The GRA Talks Factory format combines a relaxed atmosphere with high professional value, encouraging participants to share experiences, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities shaping the future of gravure printing worldwide.

Registration is now open. Secure your place early, as spaces are limited to maintain an intimate and interactive experience.

For more information, [click here].