Coming clean on Ozone!

Corona surface treatment of films

Air pollution is one of today’s (and tomorrow’s) hot topics. Whatever your feelings on the reasons for global warming and the effect it is having on planet Earth, there is no denying the adverse effect on health brought about by air pollution – and this applies to the workplace as much as anywhere else.

So, with a production process like corona treatment, where harmful Ozone is a residual allotrope, care needs to be taken to reduce the impact on those in close contact with it, and to the environment overall. While it is impossible to remove Ozone from the process, it’s a function of splitting the Oxygen molecule that is fundamental to corona treatment, there are steps that can and should be taken to reduce its impact.

Anzeige

These were brought into sharper focus in October 2024 (Directive EU 2024/2881) that introduces tighter ambient air targets for pollutants, including Ozone. Although it is up to individual member states to monitor and implement these, it does bring the EU more closely in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

As the inventors and pioneers of corona treatment technology, Vetaphone has always taken its responsibilities seriously and none more than to the safety and health of those who use its equipment on a regular basis. For this reason, the company has launched its Maintenance Contract Service in which Ozone efficiency is monitored and managed. But, in addition to health benefits, there is also valued added in terms of corona treatment efficiency.

All corona systems are fitted with Ozone eliminators, and the need for regular care and maintenance of these is often overlooked. What Vetaphone is now offering is ‘Ozone Filters – Direct to your Door’, a convenient delivery agreement that saves money, offers more consistent treatment and helps the environment.

The Vetaphone contract offers significant savings on Ozone filters with regular delivery. By scheduling these deliveries in advance, the adverse commercial effects of unexpected stoppages are mitigated, and the working life of the Ozone eliminator is extended. Vetaphone also undertakes to handle all the logistics of scheduling and delivery along with providing user-friendly guides for replacement and maintenance. All of which will prolong the working life of the technology and ensure the corona treater operates at maximum efficiency.

In today’s ultra-competitive marketplace, every percentage point saved on production cost is valuable. Whether it is planned and regular servicing or more efficient operation, the benefits are clear and available on 1-, 3-, or 5-year agreements depending on specific requirements.

Finally, and not least of all, there is the added benefit of indoor operatives and the outside world enjoying cleaner air with fewer harmful emissions. In time it will become mandatory for all – Vetaphone now offers its customers the opportunity to be one step ahead!