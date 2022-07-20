Change and innovation for gravure cylinder cleaning

Flexo Wash/Coveris

Allmost 10 years ago Flexo Wash entered the gravure market by launching a printing cylinder cleaning system that could process up to 400 cylinders per day. With this system, German company Coveris Neuwied meets their demand for cleaning about 500-600 cylinders per week.

Large investment in new technology

Coveris had to invest in new cleaning systems to replace their old systems because of legal requirements. Their old systems were typical top loaders, where the lid had to be opened to insert the cylinder for cleaning. In addition, the work area and access were above the cleaning machine, which due to new regulations made them look for a new cleaning system. After searching the market for potential solutions, the first contact with Flexo Wash was established. The main decisive factors for choosing them where cost considerations, high quality of equipment and cleaning results, the high level of automation, efficiency in eliminating downtime as well as a safe and environmentally friendly operation of the cleaning system.

Proof of the concept

The Multi Cylinder Cleaner can be loaded with eight cylinders at once that are cleaned automatically within approx. 48 minutes. The Flexo Wash system was also preferred because of its size. Due to business dynamics, it was important for the system to be of sufficient size to allow for the right time management between jobs. A Coveris delegation visited the Flexo Wash headquarters in Skødstrup, Denmark to test-clean some intentionally overly dirty gravure printing cylinders to challenge the cleaning capabilities of the system. As the results were more than convincing, the purchase decision was an easy one.

According to Andreas Müller, Production Manager Prepress, Printing & Lamination at Coveris, there is not huge amount of extra time saving with the Flexo Wash unit, but that it is a lot easier to use because there is no crane involved in lifting the cylinders in and out, they enter and exit via a conveyor system.

The decisive factor: Safe and environmentally friendly solution

However, the environmental and work safety factors were more prominent than the possibility of time savings. “We have little time saving, but the environmental protection was the decisive factor, because we had a very large consumption of solvents with the old machines. Since there was no exhaust sensor regulation of the machines, the fumes were released into the atmosphere and the employees had to work constantly above the solvents. This system was banned by the authorities with new regulations, which were the second main reason for a switch to non-solvent-based cleaning machines”, Andreas Müller states.

In addition, during the time of purchase Coveris Neuwied also underwent a certification process for energy management, therefore the comparably low energy consumption of the Flexo Wash unit was another important factor.

Cleaning multiple cylinders at once

The Flexo Wash Multi Cylinder Cleaner uses a cleaning and rinsing procedure. The machine can treat two cylinders at a single time, which is fully automated using a conveyer system, where all the cylinders move through the machine automatically.

About Coveris

Coveris of Neuwied, Germany (formerly Reuther Verpackungen) is one of the largest packaging producers in the world, specialized in manufacturing of packaging products for food, medical supplies, touch screen covers, etc. The company runs over 60 manufacturing facilities located in different parts of the World including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Coveris was formed by mergers and acquisitions of established packaging producers such as Kobusch Sengewald and Britton and invested heavily in the latest equipment to increase productivity and strengthen their position in the market.