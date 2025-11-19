Bobst Unveils New Generation of the Expert K5 Metallizer

Vacuum Metallization of Flexible Packaging Materials

Bobst has introduced the Expert K5, the world’s first metallizing machine capable of operating in a largely autonomous mode. The new generation combines integrated process expertise with AI-driven iMA technology to help manufacturers of flexible packaging achieve consistently high quality at elevated productivity levels.

The company holds a global market share of around 70 percent in metallizing equipment. Its systems are used in both film production and the manufacturing of flexible packaging. As a leading innovator in vacuum coating, Bobst continuously advances its technologies to meet rising demands for efficiency, skilled labor, cost control, and sustainability.

Anzeige

Automation Elevates Vacuum Metallization to a New Level

The latest Expert K5 generation automates several previously labor-intensive steps with the help of artificial intelligence. The market-unique iMA system (Intelligent Metallizing Assistant) reduces dependence on highly skilled operators, accelerates machine setup, and enables faster job changes with repeatable quality and less waste. Energy and material consumption have also been reduced.

“Skills shortages and complex processes pose major challenges for many companies,” explains Richard Sandbrook, Product Line Director Vacuum Metallizers at Bobst. “With the new Expert K5, we have significantly increased the level of automation, enhancing both productivity and process stability.”

A New Operating Philosophy Through Intelligent Assistance Systems

According to Bobst, the Expert K5 represents a fundamental shift in how metallizing equipment is operated, maintained, and optimized. By integrating AI and connected systems, the machine enables a largely autonomous production workflow.

At its core is the iMA system, the first and so far only quality control solution capable of monitoring the full web width. High-resolution cameras replace manual inspection of the aluminum source, while the temperatures of up to 50 evaporation sources are automatically and simultaneously regulated. This results in faster, more stable metallization and reduced setup times. A redesigned operator console consolidates all controls in one central interface.

The machine can also be monitored and operated remotely via Bobst Connect. This global connectivity enables more efficient technical support and contributes to high equipment availability.

Measurable Improvements in Daily Production

According to Bobst, packaging manufacturers benefit from substantial efficiency gains. The system provides clearer process visibility, simplifies training, and minimizes reliance on experienced operators. Automation reduces the number of significant defects by around 50 percent. Start-up waste per roll decreases from 12.5 km to approximately 5 km, cutting both material costs and overall waste.

Comprehensive traceability facilitates root-cause analysis in the event of customer claims. An enhanced vacuum pumping system further shortens changeover times, while condition-based maintenance ensures interventions occur only when necessary. Optimized evaporation temperatures lower energy consumption, and extended evaporation-source lifetimes help reduce operating costs.

Designed for New, Sustainable Materials

The Expert K5 platform is engineered for versatility, accommodating web widths from 1,350 mm to 4,850 mm. It processes a wide range of materials, including BOPE, MDO-PE, CPP, paper, and low-temperature BOPP seal films. A new feature is the ability to metallize ultra-thin materials, such as six-micron BOPP films for paper lamination—an advantage in a market increasingly focused on resource-efficient substrates.

The AluBond process, now widely established in the industry, delivers strong metal adhesion and high barrier performance, eliminating the need for chemically pre-treated films. The optional AlOx GEN II technology enables the production of transparent BOPP films with excellent barrier properties.