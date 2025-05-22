Bobst smartGravure: The Digital Restart for Gravure Printing in Packaging

Digital Meets Gravure: Faster, Smarter, Greener

With its new smartGravure gravure printing solution, Bobst is opening a new chapter in the production of flexible packaging. This fully integrated system represents maximum automation, efficiency, and sustainability — setting new standards in packaging printing.

Fully Digitalized Gravure Printing Process

smartGravure was developed to fully digitalize the traditionally manual gravure printing process. Through seamless integration with the cloud-based platform Bobst Connect, machine data is intelligently networked, centrally analyzed, and directly applied to process optimization. This ensures transparency, security, and predictable productivity — across the entire value chain.

Three Modules for Maximum Performance

The system is built on three innovative modules:

oneSET automates machine setup based on digital job data — saving time and minimizing operator errors.

onePRINT ensures consistently stable color through a fully automated inline spectrophotometer system.

oneECG uses a fixed color palette to simplify color management.

The combined power of these modules results in up to 70% faster setup times, up to 50% less ink consumption, and makes even short-run jobs economically viable.

High-Level Print Quality

Deployed on the Bobst Master RS 6003 gravure press, smartGravure delivers outstanding color stability, high repeatability, and rapid job changeovers. The integration of oneECG — now officially validated by Pantone for gravure printing — guarantees precise brand color consistency, a clear advantage for demanding packaging clients.

Sustainable, Efficient, and Economical

smartGravure also represents ecological responsibility. Reduced material usage, automated processes, and lower waste significantly shrink the environmental footprint of packaging production. In combination with the solvent-free laminator Novalam S 550, Bobst offers a holistic solution for sustainable packaging lines.

A Forward-Looking Strategy

“With smartGravure, we are bringing gravure printing into the digital age — and making it competitive for today’s and tomorrow’s market demands,” emphasizes Davide Garavaglia, General Manager of the Gravure, Coating & Laminating Business Unit at Bobst.