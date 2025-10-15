Automated and Efficient Cleaning of Ink Buckets

Flexo Wash

In packaging production, the cleaning of ink containers is one of the regularly recurring but time-consuming tasks. Especially in flexographic and gravure printing, where frequent color changes and short production runs have become standard, automated cleaning systems are gaining importance. The new bucket washer from FlexoWash has been developed to meet these demands, standardizing and simplifying the cleaning process while reducing operating costs.

Two-Stage Cleaning Principle

The system operates with a two-stage cleaning process consisting of a wash and a rinse cycle. Two separate tanks – or alternatively one tank and an open rinse section – ensure a clear separation of the two steps. In the first stage, ink and residues are removed, while the second stage performs a thorough rinse of the containers. Rotating brushes and precisely aligned spray nozzles combine mechanical and fluid cleaning: washing and rinsing liquids are applied from above, below, and inside the buckets to ensure complete surface coverage.

Anzeige

Operational and Economic Benefits

By automating the cleaning process, a large portion of manual work is eliminated. Press operators can focus on other tasks such as ink changes or press setup during the wash cycle. This reduces make-ready times and increases machine availability—an important factor in production environments where short changeover intervals are key to profitability.

An additional advantage lies in the reuse of existing containers. Systematic cleaning extends their service life and lowers expenditure on new buckets. At the same time, reduced consumption of cleaning agents and water contributes to resource conservation—an increasingly important aspect for many packaging printers as part of their sustainability strategies.

Short Cleaning Cycles

The system is designed for operation with minimal maintenance requirements. According to FlexoWash, up to three buckets can be completely cleaned and rinsed within approximately 15 to 20 minutes. This allows the cleaning process to be seamlessly integrated into existing production workflows without affecting throughput.

For companies in the packaging printing sector, automated bucket cleaning offers a practical solution to standardize processes, use resources more efficiently, and enhance operational reliability in daily production.

About FlexoWash

FlexoWash is a family-owned company based in Skødstrup, Denmark, specializing in the development of cleaning solutions for the flexographic, gravure, and converting industries. The company currently employs more than 50 people at its headquarters.

With more than 30 years of experience, FlexoWash has established extensive expertise in the design and manufacturing of high-quality cleaning machines. Its product portfolio includes both mechanical cleaning systems and cleaning solutions for solvent-based and non-solvent-based applications. By 2021, around 6,000 systems had been delivered to 70 countries worldwide.

With its in-depth know-how and strong international presence, FlexoWash is regarded as a specialized provider of cleaning technology, supporting customers in the printing and converting industries in optimizing their production processes.