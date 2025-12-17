6,000 HelioSprint 2 engraving systems installed worldwide

Hell Gravure Systems sets benchmarks in electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders

An impressive milestone for Hell Gravure Systems: 6,000 HelioSprint 2 engraving systems are now in operation worldwide. This figure not only underscores the technological maturity of the system, but also the continued trust of the international gravure printing industry in a solution that has long been regarded as a benchmark for precision and productivity in gravure cylinder manufacturing.

Universal broadband engraving system

The HelioSprint 2 is Hell’s universal 9 kHz broadband engraving system. Developed to meet the highest demands of electromechanical engraving, the system delivers exceptionally high engraving performance while ensuring uniform cell geometry. This combination is essential for reproducible gravure printing results and stable production processes.

Anzeige

Accordingly, the application spectrum of the HelioSprint 2 is broad. It ranges from security and banknote printing to packaging and decorative printing, as well as the engraving of coating and application rollers. As a result, the system covers virtually all relevant application areas of modern gravure printing and surface finishing.

Flexibility through optional tuning packages

A key success factor of the HelioSprint 2 is its modular design. In its standard configuration, the system operates in a screen range from 54 to 100, reliably meeting the classic requirements of packaging and decorative printing.

For special applications, Hell offers optional upgrades. With the “Coarse Screen” tuning, the screen range can be extended to include 48 and 40, opening up additional fields of application, particularly for the engraving of technical cylinders where larger cell volumes are required.

The optional XtremeEngraving tuning goes even further. Thanks to a writing resolution of up to 540 lines per centimeter, the system achieves engraving results whose fineness and level of detail come close to those of laser engraving. For users, this means a significantly expanded performance spectrum while maintaining the proven process stability of electromechanical engraving.

Proven technology with a future perspective

The figure of 6,000 installed systems reflects a technology that has proven itself in the market over decades and continues to evolve. The HelioSprint 2 exemplifies Hell Gravure Systems’ approach of combining established electromechanical engraving technology with innovative enhancements – ensuring competitive solutions for a wide range of market segments well into the future.

At a time when efficiency, reproducibility and flexibility are decisive success factors, the HelioSprint 2 remains a key tool for engraving operations worldwide – and clear evidence that electromechanical engraving will continue to play a vital role in industrial gravure cylinder manufacturing in the years ahead.