Huhtamaki Celebrates 105 Years of Innovation and Sustainable Packaging Solutions

This year, Huhtamaki reaches a remarkable milestone: the company’s 105th anniversary. What began in 1920 as a courageous idea and vision has grown over more than a century into a global success story, spanning continents and industries.

Over 100 years ago, founder Heikki Huhtamaki opened the first Huhtamaki factory in Western Finland. The company’s early focus was on food, cosmetics, and healthcare. From the beginning, Huhtamaki emphasized innovative packaging solutions, laying the foundation for its global success today. To this day, the company is united by its passion for sustainable packaging.

Looking back, the milestone is also a tribute to Huhtamaki’s people, its rich Nordic heritage, and its global presence. The company continues its journey toward its vision of being the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions, guided every day by its core values: Care, Dare, and Deliver.

From its early steps in Finland to becoming an international group operating in numerous countries, Huhtamaki demonstrates how innovation, responsibility, and sustainability have shaped its success across generations.

Looking forward, the company continues to focus on sustainable materials, creative packaging solutions, and technological advancements to meet the demands of modern markets.

A review of Huhtamaki’s 100+ year journey highlights not only the company’s innovative strength but also the close connection between tradition, sustainability, and global growth—serving as an example for the packaging industry worldwide: